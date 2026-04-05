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Philadelphia

Philadelphia man stabs Planet Fitness worker after getting banned from gym: police

Victim rushed to trauma center with life-threatening injuries after attack in Cheltenham Township

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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A Philadelphia man is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities say he stabbed a gym employee multiple times at a Planet Fitness he had been previously banned from, leaving the victim fighting for his life.

Davier Massey, 28, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack at the gym in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township, the local police department said.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at the Planet Fitness and found a male employee suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was rushed to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. No updates on his current condition were immediately provided.

Investigators said the attack followed an altercation between the employee and Massey, who had previously been banned from the gym.

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Davier Massey mugshot

Davier Massey, 28, had previously been banned from the Planet Fitness. It was unclear why he was banned and what led to the alleged altercation with the employee. (Cheltenham Township Police Department)

"I can’t believe this. I feel like I’m in a dream right now," one gym-goer told FOX29 Philadelphia.

Another told the station that "all the employees are nice" and "uplifting."

"It’s a little shocking for something to happen right here," he said.

Planet Fitness exterior

The attack happened Thursday afternoon at a Planet Fitness in Cheltenham Township, police said. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

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Massey was taken into custody a short distance from the scene and is now facing a long list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime, according to police.

a closed sign on the Planet Fitness window

Massey arrested nearby the gym shortly after the attack, police said. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Authorities said bail was denied, and Massey is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

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Police have not released a motive for the attack or additional details about what sparked the confrontation at the gym.

The investigation remains ongoing.
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