Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Philadelphia man shot 15 times, walks himself to hospital; expected to survive, police say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Philadelphia man who was shot 15 times Friday before he walked himself into a hospital emergency room is expected to survive, police said.

The 27-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he survived being shot more than a dozen times in the 1700 block of Tilghman Street at around 3:30 a.m., WCAU reported.

FLORIDA UBER DRIVER CHARGED AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTING GIRL, 15, WHILE HOLSTERING GUN: REPORTS 

Philadelphia police arrived on the scene in the city’s Kensington section where they found 23 spent shell casings -- but no victim.

The Street where police say a man was shot 15 times before walking himself to a nearby emergency room. 

The Street where police say a man was shot 15 times before walking himself to a nearby emergency room.  (Google)

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man simply “walked into the hospital.”

“That’s pretty miraculous,” Small said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the victim, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.

Police are checking surveillance videos for any leads in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.