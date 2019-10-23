Florida Uber driver charged after accidentally shooting girl, 15, while holstering gun: reports

A Florida Uber driver was arrested over the weekend after he accidentally shot a teenage passenger in the backseat of his car, police said.

Adrian Harper, 27, was charged Sunday with culpable negligence inflicting harm after Hollywood police say he shot a young girl while trying to holster his gun.

Harper reportedly told police he stopped to pick up 15-year-old Bailey Braun and her boyfriend at around 3 p.m. when he attempted to secure his firearm that was sitting beside him in the passenger seat.

That’s when a loud “bang” rang out and Bailey was struck in the ankle.

According to a police report obtained by NBC news, Harper told law enforcement that he didn’t realize his finger was inside the trigger guard when he was handling the gun. He also provided police with his concealed-carry license.

Bailey told WTVJ that she didn’t realize at first that she had been shot.

"We just hear a bang, and our ears started ringing," she said. "I didn't feel anything yet, and when I go to get out I lift up my leg and I just see blood pouring out."

She told the local Miami station that Harper got out the car and ran over, repeating “I’m so sorry.”

Uber issued a statement to NBC calling the incident “deeply troubling.”

“Our thoughts are with the rider and her family as she recovers,” the statement continued.

Uber said it suspended Harper’s account as it works with police during their investigation. According to the company’s website, drivers and riders are prohibited from carrying firearms while using the app “to the extent permitted by applicable law.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.