Philadelphia Lyft driver with license to carry shoots armed suspects during carjacking, police say

A Philadelphia Lyft driver with a license to carry a firearm shot two suspects who carjacked him on Monday afternoon as last year's record-breaking violence in the city continues to spill over into the new year.

The 38-year-old ride-share driver was rear-ended by another vehicle just after 2:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 40th Street, Philadelphia police told Fox News.

PHILADELPHIA'S RECORD VIOLENCE SPILLS INTO NEW YEAR AFTER AT LEAST 3 KILLED, 7 WOUNDED IN SHOOTINGS

The Lyft driver got out of his car and was approached by a shotgun-wielding suspect, who authorities said opened fire on the victim’s 2011 Infiniti before driving away with the vehicle.

Police said the 38-year-old Lyft driver has a valid permit to carry and used his personal weapon to fire at the suspect who took his car. When a second suspect, driving a Honda Accord, allegedly tried to run over the victim, the Lyft driver also shot at him.

Both suspects drove the vehicles away from the scene, according to police, but were later apprehended.

Police located the first suspect in the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue in the Infiniti with a gunshot wound to his chest. The second suspect was found in the 4300 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Honda. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his ribcage.

Police said both suspects were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. The Lyft driver was not injured during the carjacking.

Police arrested both suspects and said that weapons had been recovered from the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the Lyft driver or the suspects.

The carjacking and shooting comes as violent crime continues to plague Philadelphia into the new year.

As of Monday, police statistics show five homicides have happened in the city – a 25% increase compared to the same three-day period last year.

Philadelphia ended 2021 with a record-breaking 562 homicides, eclipsing the 499 homicides recorded the year prior.