Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Philadelphia cop killing: 2 more suspects arrested in airport garage shooting death

Philadelphia police Officer Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed while arriving for his shift at the Philadelphia International Airport

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Philadelphia police release video of at least one suspect in cop killing Video

Philadelphia police release video of at least one suspect in cop killing

The footage shows at least one suspect wanted in the shooting of two police officers on Thursday, one fatally as he arrived for his shift at the Philadelphia

Two more people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Philadelphia police officer who was gunned down last week as he was arriving to work at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police arrested Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, from Camden, New Jersey on Tuesday and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez, 21, from Pennsauken, New Jersey on Wednesday. A third suspect, Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 18, was taken into police custody on Monday, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

FLORIDA SHERIFF DESCRIBES AFTERMATH OF DEADLY SUV, TRAIN COLLISION AS 'CARNAGE'

Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez

Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed Thursday upon intervening in a vehicle break-in while arriving for his shift at the Philadelphia International Airport, police said.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

"I said that we would get you, and we did just that," Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said. 

Authorities believe the three men were involved in the killing of Officer Richard Mendez, 50, and the wounding of Officer Raul Ortiz. A fourth suspect, Jesús Hernán Madera Durán, died shortly after Mendez was shot. 

Batista-Polanco and Martinez-Fernandez are charged with multiple violent offenses, including murder, attempt to commit criminal homicide of law enforcement officer, criminal homicide of law enforcement officer, assault of law enforcement officer and robbery, among other charges. 

Charges for Pena-Fernandez have yet to be announced.

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, from Camden, New Jersey, was being transported to the Philadelphia Homicide Unit after being taken into custody in New Jersey

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, being transported to the Philadelphia Homicide Unit after being taken into custody in New Jersey. Polanco and two other suspects face charges linked to the death of Philadelphia police Officer Richard Mendez.  (U.S. Marshals Service)

Mendez and Ortiz arrived at an airport parking garage before their shift when they heard the sound of glass shattering, authorities said. The pair responded and witnessed a vehicle break-in, police said. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the suspects allegedly shot the officers as they attempted to apprehend another suspect. A weapon has not been recovered. 

Authorities don't believe the officers fired their weapons. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.