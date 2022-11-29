Philadelphia convenience store robbed by man armed with needle, police say

A suspected robber used a needle to threaten a Philadelphia convenience store clerk over the weekend, police said.

The man was captured on surveillance video walking into a Wawa in the 3200 block of Richmond Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. His face was partially covered with a scarf.

He pointed a needle at the store clerk and demanded money from the register, police said.

The clerk gave him an unspecified amount of cash and the suspect fled. No one was harmed.

No arrests have been made.