Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Philadelphia convenience store robbed by man armed with needle, police say

The suspect was seen on security video pointing the needle toward a store clerk before fleeing with cash, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Man armed with needle robs Pennsylvania convenience store Video

Man armed with needle robs Pennsylvania convenience store

A man used a needle to threaten a store cashier while demanding cash from the register, police said.

A suspected robber used a needle to threaten a Philadelphia convenience store clerk over the weekend, police said. 

The man was captured on surveillance video walking into a Wawa in the 3200 block of Richmond Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. His face was partially covered with a scarf. 

CARJACKINGS AT PHILADELPHIA GAS STATIONS SKYROCKET THIS YEAR: 'ARM YOURSELF'

Philadelphia police said a man used a needle to rob a convenience store over the weekend. 

Philadelphia police said a man used a needle to rob a convenience store over the weekend.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

He pointed a needle at the store clerk and demanded money from the register, police said. 

The clerk gave him an unspecified amount of cash and the suspect fled. No one was harmed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.