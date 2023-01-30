Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia would-be carjacker shot at by licensed gun owner while attempting to steal car: police

Police say the suspect is in the hospital in stable condition

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An attempted carjacking in Philadelphia was thwarted by a licensed gun owner who fired back at the would-be thief, police said. 

The confrontation occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Mascher Street. 26th District Officers responded to a person with a gun report of a shooting

Philadelphia police say the attempting carjacking took place in the 1800 block of Mascher St.

Philadelphia police say the attempting carjacking took place in the 1800 block of Mascher St. (Google Maps)

Upon arrival, officers met two men, ages 26 and 29, who said a Black male of a thin build wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing opened a car door and pointed a gun at them. 

One of the men retrieved his gun and fired three shots at the offender. The offender fled the scene southbound on Mascher Street. 

Police later found a male – 17 years of age – on the highway at 1700 Frankford Ave., suffering from gunshot wounds on his shoulder and chest.

The 17-year-old was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.  

Police said the individual who fired upon the suspect has a permit to carry. 

No additional details were released. The investigation is ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 