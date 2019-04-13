Petition seeks to remove Chris Watts' family photos from prison cell

A group is demanding in an online petition that convicted murderer Christopher Watts, who strangled his pregnant wife and suffocated their two daughters, have photos of his family removed from his prison cell.

As of early Saturday, a petition posted to Change.org by the Seek the Truth & Armchair Detectives group amassed nearly 10,500 signatures. The request was addressed to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers; the state Department of Corrections’ head, Kevin Carr; and William Pollard, the warden of Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

“As taxpayers and members of the public, we are outraged that Chris Watts was allowed to have a photograph of the victims he was convicted of murdering, including his two minor children,” the petition states. “Allowing a murderer to keep a trophy of his victims goes against the purpose and mission statement of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which emphasizes public safety and victim advocacy.”

Watts, 33, is serving multiple life sentences for the Aug. 13 killings of Shanann Watts, 34, inside their Frederick, Colo., home and their two young daughters Bella, 4, and 3-year-old Celeste. He disposed of the bodies at an oil field where he worked.

The petition request that the photos be returned to Shanann Watts' family. Last year, Watts was transferred from a Colorado prison to the Wisconsin facility amid concerns for his safety.

The prison cell photos were revealed after the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released notes from an interview its agents conducted with Watts earlier this year.

“He has pictures of his wife and daughters in his prison cell and he talks to them every morning and every night,” reads the document.