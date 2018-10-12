PETA alleges mistreatment at California canine blood bank

The animal rights group PETA alleges dogs at one of the nation's largest canine blood banks are mistreated, but the non-profit that runs the Southern California facility says the retired racing greyhounds are well-cared for and save other dogs' lives.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent complaints this week to California authorities alleging the 200 greyhounds kept at Hemopet are cooped up nearly all day. The group says dogs shouldn't be confined to supply blood banks but rather brought in to veterinary offices by pet owners to donate blood.

Hemopet says the greyhounds are well-cared for and get regular walks at its Orange County campus. The nonprofit says the dogs participate in a state-regulated blood donor program for about 10 months and then are placed in adoptive homes.