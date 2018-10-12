Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

PETA alleges mistreatment at California canine blood bank

By AMY TAXIN | Associated Press
In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, photo, manager Karen Stalk watches as a worker returns a greyhound after donating blood at Hemopet canine blood bank in Garden Grove, Calif. The organization said the dogs are walked at least five times daily and given outdoor recreation time. The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a complaint alleging mistreatment of dogs at Hemopet, one of the nation's largest canine blood banks, a claim the nonprofit organization that runs the Southern California facility for retired racing greyhounds adamantly rejects. Hemopet said the dogs are well-cared for and provide a vital service that saves pets' lives. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, photo, manager Karen Stalk watches as a worker returns a greyhound after donating blood at Hemopet canine blood bank in Garden Grove, Calif. The organization said the dogs are walked at least five times daily and given outdoor recreation time. The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a complaint alleging mistreatment of dogs at Hemopet, one of the nation's largest canine blood banks, a claim the nonprofit organization that runs the Southern California facility for retired racing greyhounds adamantly rejects. Hemopet said the dogs are well-cared for and provide a vital service that saves pets' lives. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The animal rights group PETA alleges dogs at one of the nation's largest canine blood banks are mistreated, but the non-profit that runs the Southern California facility says the retired racing greyhounds are well-cared for and save other dogs' lives.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent complaints this week to California authorities alleging the 200 greyhounds kept at Hemopet are cooped up nearly all day. The group says dogs shouldn't be confined to supply blood banks but rather brought in to veterinary offices by pet owners to donate blood.

Hemopet says the greyhounds are well-cared for and get regular walks at its Orange County campus. The nonprofit says the dogs participate in a state-regulated blood donor program for about 10 months and then are placed in adoptive homes.