California
Published

Multiple people shot at party at Airbnb rental in Sacramento: police

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Several people were shot at a party being held at an Airbnb rental in Sacramento, Ca., early Sunday, police confirmed.

Police received multiple calls from the area of Howe Avenue and Delma Way around 1:15 a.m.

Responding officers located three victims who had received gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the victims are in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the matter to contact police to provide a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

