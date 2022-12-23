Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania woman charged with plotting to have ex-husband's new wife killed

Marilyn Zhou allegedly asked for the woman's 13-year-old daughter to be killed if she was present during the killing of her mother

Louis Casiano
A Pennsylvania woman allegedly plotted to kill her ex-husband's new wife, authorities said. 

Marilyn Zhou, 56, of Chadds Ford, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree money laundering. She was looking for someone to carry out the killing when she was arrested, authorities said. 

Marilyn Zhou, 56, allegedly told an undercover police officer she wanted her ex-husband's new wife killed. 

Marilyn Zhou, 56, allegedly told an undercover police officer she wanted her ex-husband's new wife killed.  (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office)

She met with an undercover police officer on Sunday and said she wanted the new wife killed, prosecutors said. She also wanted the woman's 13-year-old daughter killed if she was present during the killing, authorities said. 

Zhou allegedly provided the undercover officer with images of the new wife, $21,000 in cash, rubber gloves and a towel to commit the murder. 

She allegedly agreed to pay another $20,000 after the killing. She was arrested moments after the meeting. 

During a search of her home, police seized $18,000 and other items she instructed the officer to use during the murder. 

