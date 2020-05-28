Pennsylvania woman allegedly kept grandma's corpse in freezer for 15 years, collected Social Security checks: reports

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly keeping her dead grandmother in a freezer for 15 years while the family continued collecting her Social Security checks, according to reports.

The grandmother, Glenora Reckord Delahay, died in March 2004 in Ardmore, about 10 miles northwest of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. She was 97.

Delahay’s 61-year-old granddaughter, Cynthia Carolyn Black, allegedly told police she kept her grandma’s corpse because the family needed the money from her Social Security checks.

She also claimed she had moved the freezer to Dillsburg, more than 100 miles west of Ardmore, in 2007, the Patriot-News reported, citing state police.

Police discovered the body in February 2019 while responding to a report regarding human remains inside a Warrington Township home.

Black was arrested Tuesday and taken into custody at the York County Judicial Center, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. It was unclear whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Black is facing charges of abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.