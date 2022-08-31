Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania teen, 17, says he was pulled over and handcuffed by alleged police impersonator

Mystery individual outside Philadelphia was wearing tactical pants, ballistic vest, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Pennsylvania police department says it has launched an investigation after a 17-year-old reported being pulled over and handcuffed by an alleged impersonator who was wearing a "ballistic vest with the words ‘POLICE’ on the front and back." 

The incident happened Thursday morning in Downingtown, just outside Philadelphia, according to the Caln Township Police Department. 

"The victim, a 17yo male, reported that he was stopped by a black Ford Taurus, that appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle, with blue and red lights positioned in the windshield on either side of the rearview mirror and heavily tinted windows," police said in a statement.  

Investigators say the teen described the person who stepped out of that vehicle as a "white male in his early 20’s, 5’6", thin build, with short blond hair combed to the side, wearing black tactical pants, black boots, black t-shirt, and a ballistic vest with the words "POLICE" on the front and back." 

The Caln Township Police Department says the man also was not wearing a badge, nor did he identify himself. 

"During the interaction, the victim reported that the subject was armed with a taser which was neither threatened nor deployed, and the subject briefly detained the victim in handcuffs for a minor traffic infraction prior to the arrival of a second subject in a black Ford Taurus, wearing similar clothing, who released the victim," police added. 

The second unidentified individual was described as a "white male, late 20’s, 6’0" with a muscular build, dark, shaggy ‘bedhead’ hair." 

The incident is now being investigated as a "possible police impersonation." 

"The tactics involved are not consistent with proper police procedure," the Caln Township Police Department said, noting that it has "contacted all area police departments, and the description of the subjects and subject vehicles are not consistent with personnel or vehicles assigned to those agencies." 