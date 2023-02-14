Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Pennsylvania police say sex doll mistaken for human remains

A life-like foot appeared to have a 'French pedicure,' police in Pennsylvania said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A silicone sex doll "used for self gratification" was found by Pennsylvania authorities after it was initially believed to have been human remains, police said Monday. 

The Tunkhannock Township Police said officers were dispatched over a report of possible human remains inside a bag Sunday found by a man and his son. They were retrieving a ball from a creek when they found a black plastic bag with a foot sticking out. 

Silicon sex dolls for sexual encounters sitting at the "Bordoll" brothel on April 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. Pennsylvaia authorities responded to a scene where a sex doll was thought to initially be human remains, authorities said. 

Silicon sex dolls for sexual encounters sitting at the "Bordoll" brothel on April 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. Pennsylvaia authorities responded to a scene where a sex doll was thought to initially be human remains, authorities said.  (Getty Images)

Authorities called the Pennsylvania State Police, which responded and opened the bag. They determined it did not contain human remains. 

"We’ve seen this item referred to as a mannequin online," the police department said in a Facebook post. "That really isn’t accurate. This was a lifelike silicone item used for self gratification. It’s the size of a small child, weighs about 50 pounds and is anatomically correct."

"The foot we were able to observe through the bag was extremely detailed all the way down the French pedicure it had," the post said. 

The department that it expected comments on the social media post to be "interesting" but asked users to remember that "a child and their father found this. We wouldn’t want our children finding this."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.