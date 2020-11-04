Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Pennsylvania police say a woman tried to start fires at an Election Day polling location

No disruption to voting, police say

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Police in the battleground state of Pennsylvania were investigating an Election Day arson at a polling place involving a young woman they say tried to set small fires as she waited on line to vote.

The Pequea Township Police Department opened the investigation in response to an incident Tuesday afternoon at the West Willow Fire Company polling location in Lancaster County.

The Pequea Township Police Department said it was investigating an arson involving a woman waiting in line to vote on Election Day at a polling place in Lancaster County.

“Police are attempting to identify a white female in her 20's observed lighting, or attempting to light several small fires in the building,” the department said.

As she was waiting on line she tried to torch a wall. When she moved down the line, she tired to torch a piece of paper hanging from the wall.

Police said after reaching the polling room she she lit a piece of paper hanging from a voting booth cardboard divider, starting a small fire.

“Persons in the polling location smelled smoke and noticed the fire and were able to extinguish it immediately, police officials said.

Police said that after starting the fire, the woman ran out of building and drove off in a Ford Focus sedan.

The fire caused no major damage, no injuries and no disruption to voting, according to police.

Police didn’t say if the woman had cast a ballot.
 