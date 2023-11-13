Pennsylvania middle school counselor allegedly used field trip to start sexually grooming student

A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, middle school counselor has been accused of raping a 14-year-old student, according to local reports and county records.

Kelly Ann Schutte, 35, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including three counts of having intercourse or sexual contact with a student at school, one count of corruption of minors and three counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, according to Montgomery County records.

Schutte was a counselor at Pennridge South Middle School, and the victim mentioned in court documents was 14 at the time of the defendant's alleged crimes, according to records obtained by FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Schutte allegedly began having inappropriate contact with the student in her own home, officials said. Schutte's alleged sexual misconduct with the student began during a class field trip in the fall of 2022. Afterward, she would frequently call the victim to her office during school hours, FOX 29 reported.

The suspect and victim allegedly used school apps like Canvas to contact each other during the academic year. When school ended for summer, the counselor and student allegedly messaged each other on Snapchat, a social media app that allows messages to disappear after a specified period of time.

Schutte allegedly had sexual conduct with the student in her car outside a supermarket, in her home and at the victim's home when his parents were away, court documents reveal, according to FOX 29.

In a Friday statement to FOX 29, Pennridge South Middle School said Schutte was placed on administrative leave after the school first became aware of her alleged misconduct in July 2023.

"While we refrain from making premature judgments about the actions of the staff member facing prosecution, it is crucial to reiterate the district's stance against any inappropriate contact between a Pennridge School District employee and a student," the school said. "Such behavior will NOT be tolerated."

Schutte's attorney, William Joshua Buchanan of Buchanan Law, declined to comment on the allegations against his client at this time.

The boy's mother contacted 911 to tell law enforcement her belief that Schutte had kissed and inappropriately touched her son, prompting an investigation.