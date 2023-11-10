Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

New Jersey teacher's aide used Snapchat to receive child pornography: officials

Ryan Johnson's victims were students at the high school where he used to work as a teacher's aide

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Christian school accused of failing to take action against teacher who allegedly abused student Video

Christian school accused of failing to take action against teacher who allegedly abused student

The First Academy school in Orlando is accused of failing to take action against former teacher Harriet Sugg, who allegedly sexually assaulted a student in 2016.

A New Jersey teacher's aide has been arrested and charged with child pornography possession and endangering a child through sexual contact.

Ryan Johnson, 47, is facing five total charges after he allegedly shared sexually explicit images with two minors via Snapchat, a social media platform that allows images to disappear after a specified amount of time, in July and August 2023, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor's office.

Johnson is also alleged to have viewed an image depicting child pornography through Snapchat.

The 47-year-old was a teacher's aid at Cumberland Regional High School during the 2022-2023 school year, when both of the victims he targeted were students at the high school. Johnson did not work at the high school, however, when the alleged crimes occurred. 

FLORIDA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAILED TO REPORT TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING STTUDENT: LAWSUIT

Ryan Johnson mug shot

Ryan Johnson, 47, is facing five total charges after he allegedly shared sexually explicit images with two minors via Snapchat, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor's office. (Cumberland County prosecutor's office)

FORMER MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEX ACTS WITH STUDENTS AS POLICE BELIEVE THERE ARE MORE VICTIMS

Johnson was also briefly employed at Bridgeton High School during the fall of 2023 and previously worked for Hopewell Crest Elementary between September 2019 and June 2022. 

His social media profiles state that he is divorced. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

left: snapchat app store image; right, Ryan Johnson seated in classroom

Ryan Johnson was a teacher's aid at Cumberland Regional High School during the 2022-2023 school year, when both of the victims he targeted were students at the high school. Johnson did not work at the high school, however, when the alleged crimes occurred. (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket and Facebook)

Authorities continue to investigate the allegations made against Johnson and are asking anyone with information about the suspect or his conduct to contact New Jersey State Police Detective Wegfahrt at 856-451-0100.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tipsters can also send information to CCPO.TIPS.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.