Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to 'put a bullet' in Trump's head appears in federal court

The Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to “put a bullet” in the president’s head back in June entered a not-guilty plea in court on Friday.

Shawn Christy, 27, appeared in a Scranton courthouse, where he pleaded “absolutely not guilty” to charges that he made threats against President Trump online.

Christy disappeared on June 19 after allegedly threatening John M. Morganelli, the district attorney of Northampton County, Pennsylvania, and Trump in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” Christy allegedly wrote.

A nearly weeklong manhunt for Christy began late last month after he was spotted in Mansfield, Ohio. Federal marshals tracked him, and he was apprehended with a firearm on his person.

Christy was ordered by the judge to be held without bail until his trial after ruling him a flight risk.

He was also disruptive during the hearing, interrupting prosecutors several times when being questioned about being able to speak English, to which he answered that he wasn’t a Mexican immigrant, WFMZ reported.

Local media reported that Christy also went on a tirade against law enforcement officials before the court proceedings came to an end.

He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted on all four federal counts. Christy is also facing other charges in multiple states.