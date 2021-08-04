Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania man shot and killed by police after allegedly pointing gun at cops, mother is found stabbed

The man's mother was found 'suffering from multiple stab wounds'

By Paul Best | Fox News
Police in Pennsylvania shot and killed a 22-year-old man shortly before midnight on Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers who were responding to a report of a stabbing and found the man's mother with multiple wounds, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. 

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 11:30 p.m. in Plymouth Township, about 15 miles northwest of Philadelphia, on a report of an armed man that was upgraded to a stabbing. 

"The male subject did not comply with officer commands and was shot when he pointed the handgun at officers," Steele said in a statement. 

    Police at the scene of an apartment complex in Plymouth Township where officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.  (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

    (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

    (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Police rendered aid to the man but he was pronounced deceased at a local hospital about two hours later. 

The man's mother, who was found nearby with "multiple stab wounds," was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Their identities have not been released by authorities. 

