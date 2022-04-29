Pennsylvania man pinned down by homeowner's pitbull until police arrive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old rescue dog named "Spuds" rescued his family from an alleged intrusion at their Pennsylvania home by attacking the man and helping restrain him until police arrived.

The pitbull's owner, Leroy Rucker, said, "Spuds is a protector."

On March 24, Spud proved his love for his owner by protecting them from the alleged trespasser.

"I was just sitting in here watching TV and YouTube with the dogs like I always do," Rucker recalled to Fox 8 in a recent interview.

That's when 53-year-old Robert Burke Jr. allegedly came bursting through the door. The owners and their beloved dog, Spud, quickly jumped to action.

"He wasn't going to just walk in my house uninvited." Rucker told Fox 8 adding, "He sees me fighting, he wants to fight."

Rucker said Spuds helped restrain the man for 20 minutes until law enforcement arrived.

According to court documents, Burke is being arraigned to Blair County Prison on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment. His next court date is scheduled for May 13 with $50,000 bail.

"For them, it’s protection. For me, its love," Rucker told Fox 8.