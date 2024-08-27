Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania man identified nearly 50 years after his remains were found in an Appalachian Trail cave

Nicolas Paul Grubb was identified within an hour after investigators submitted a fingerprint card to the FBI

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Officials in Berks County, Pennsylvania have identified human remains found in a cave used by hikers on the Appalachian Trail nearly 50 years ago.

Berks County Coroner John A. Fielding III told reporters during a press conference that hikers discovered the remains of a man in a cave near The Pinnacle, who disappeared on the Appalachian Trail on Jan. 16, 1977.

"For 47 years, this man remained unidentified, a nameless figure in a long-forgotten case," Fielding said. "But today, I am honored to announce that through the unyielding determination of federal, state, and local agencies, the Berks County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of this individual. His name is Nicolas Paul Grubb, a 27-year-old man from Fort Washington, Pennsylvania."

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that investigators believe Grubb took his own life, adding it was determined he overdosed on Phenobarbital and Pentobarbital.

Nicolas-Paul-Grubb

The Berks County Coroners Office in Pennsylvania identified remains found nearly 50 years ago on the Appalachian Trail as Nicolas Paul Grubb. (Berks County Coroners Office)

According to Drugbank.com, Pentobarbital is a barbiturate used to treat short-term insomnia, while Phenobarbital is a barbiturate used to treat all types of seizures, except for absent seizures.

Investigators, over the past 15 years, compared Grubb's remains to 10 people, using fingerprints and dental x-rays.

In 2019, Grubb’s remains were exhumed from a cemetery in Berks County to conduct genealogical analysis, but four years later, investigators were still unable to identify him.

invisible online 2

The FBI matched a fingerprint card to Nicolas Paul Grubb within an hour of receiving the evidence. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Investigators also attempted to perform facial approximations, but the facial bones were broken or missing pieces from the exhumation process.

After submitting the original fingerprint card to the national database for missing unidentified and unclaimed remains, the coroner’s office said, an FBI expert determined a match within an hour.

"This identification brings a long-awaited resolution to his family, who have been notified and expressed their deep appreciation for the collective efforts that made it possible," Fielding said. "It is moments like these that remind us of the importance of our work to provide answers, to bring closure, and to give the unidentified a name and a story."

Fielding also said every day since Grubb was identified, his team continues to learn more about the young man.

"Nicky, as he was known to his family, served our nation as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in the early 1970s," the coroner said. "He was also known to have lived in Colorado for a short time."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.