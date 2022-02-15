Pennsylvania man found dismembering girlfriend’s body after officers respond to domestic disturbance: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday after he was caught dismembering his girlfriend’s headless body when police responded to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Willow Apartments in Clifton Heights, just outside of Philadelphia, police said.

Responding officers noticed a light on in the apartment and saw a man, later identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria, in one of the rooms using a machete to dismember the body of a deceased woman, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police. The officer saw that the body had already been decapitated and a roll of plastic wrap was next to the body.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach described the scene as "absolutely horrible."

"I don't even know what words I could describe to you how actually incredibly insane this is, especially in my town," the chief told WPVI-TV.

Officers kicked down the front door and arrested Scurria at the scene, FOX29 reported.

Scurria told officers that he and the victim were having an argument when he struck her in the head and face multiple times, knocking her unconscious, according to police. He allegedly said that he was trying to get rid of the body by dismembering parts of it.

He said that he was in a relationship with the victim, according to police, but now considered it to be over.

Scurria faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.