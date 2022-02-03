Pennsylvania man convicted of strangling newborn son he had with underage girl hanged himself in prison

A Pennsylvania man convicted of strangling his newborn son he'd had with an underage girl in 2017 was found dead in his prison cell after having hanged himself, officials said.

Christopher Kennedy, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell at the State Correctional Institutional – Rockview at Bellefonte, Pennsylvania last Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Prison staff attempted to provide life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived, prison officials said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transferred Kennedy to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he died at 5:10 p.m.

MISSING NEWBORN KENNEDY HOYLE'S GRANDMOTHER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DAUGHTER'S DEATH: ‘I CAN’T EAT. I CAN'T SLEEP.'

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and conducted an investigation.

The Centre County Coroner's Office on Wednesday ruled Kennedy's death a suicide by hanging, Fox News has confirmed.

Kennedy was sentenced last September to an 18- to 36-year sentence for murdering a newborn baby he had had with an underage girl, according to court records obtained by Fox News. Police said he buried the baby's corpse in cement inside a safe.

TENNESSEE MAN KILLED 2-DAY OLD BABY AND HER MOTHER, CHARGED WITH MURDER

Police discovered Kennedy's relationship with the teen as well as the baby's corpse after she was hospitalized due to complications from giving birth.

Kennedy pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to court records obtained by Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy had been serving time at SCI Rockview since December 22, 2021.