Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Pennsylvania man convicted of strangling newborn son he had with underage girl hanged himself in prison

Kennedy was found unresponsive in his cell at the SCI Rockview, officials said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Pennsylvania man convicted of strangling his newborn son he'd had with an underage girl in 2017 was found dead in his prison cell after having hanged himself, officials said. 

Christopher Kennedy, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell at the State Correctional Institutional – Rockview at Bellefonte, Pennsylvania last Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Kennedy had been serving time at SCI Rockview since December

Kennedy had been serving time at SCI Rockview since December (New Castle Police Department)

Prison staff attempted to provide life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived, prison officials said. 

EMS arrived at the scene and transferred Kennedy to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he died at 5:10 p.m. 

MISSING NEWBORN KENNEDY HOYLE'S GRANDMOTHER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DAUGHTER'S DEATH: ‘I CAN’T EAT. I CAN'T SLEEP.'

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and conducted an investigation. 

The Centre County Coroner's Office on Wednesday ruled Kennedy's death a suicide by hanging, Fox News has confirmed. 

SCI Rockview in Pennsylvania. 

SCI Rockview in Pennsylvania.  (Google Maps)

Kennedy was sentenced last September to an 18- to 36-year sentence for murdering a newborn baby he had had with an underage girl, according to court records obtained by Fox News. Police said he buried the baby's corpse in cement inside a safe. 

TENNESSEE MAN KILLED 2-DAY OLD BABY AND HER MOTHER, CHARGED WITH MURDER

Police discovered Kennedy's relationship with the teen as well as the baby's corpse after she was hospitalized due to complications from giving birth. 

Kennedy was pronounced dead at Mount Nittany Medical Center. 

Kennedy was pronounced dead at Mount Nittany Medical Center.  (Google Maps)

Kennedy pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to court records obtained by Fox News. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy had been serving time at SCI Rockview since December 22, 2021. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money