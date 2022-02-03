Missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle's grandmother speaks out about daughter's death: 'I can't eat. I can't sleep'

Amber Campbell, the mother of deceased Memphis woman Danielle Hoyle and grandmother of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, on Thursday spoke out about her daughter's murder.

"She didn't hurt anybody. … She didn't have a mean bone in her body," Campbell said of her 27-year-old daughter, who was fatally shot Tuesday. Hoyle's 2-day-old daughter, Kennedy, is still missing.

"I miss her. I need to see her," a distraught and teary Campbell said.

Tennessee officials on Wednesday evening charged Brandon Isabelle, the missing newborn's father, with two counts of first-degree murder.

"He didn't have to do it. I miss my baby. I miss seeing her coming home. … I can't eat. I can't sleep," Campbell said.

"Kennedy has not been located; however, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue for her remains," the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said in a Wednesday evening tweet.

Isabelle, 26, also faces charges of murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnappings and fabricating evidence in Hoyle's death and Kennedy's disappearance.

"I'm not going to say she's gone until I touch her and see her," Campbell said of the newborn.

Hoyle worked at FedEx and leaves behind another daughter.

"She was a hard worker. That's all she did. She worked and came home," Campbell said, adding that Hoyle wanted another place to stay because "she didn't feel safe" at home "anymore." She described her daughter as "sweet" and "always smiling."

The family "didn't need" anything from Isabelle, the new grandmother said. They were ready to care for the child with or without his help.

"That baby was loved before she even got here. And for us not to have her — that's not right. That's not right. I only got to hold my baby for 10 or 15 minutes," Campbell said. "I fed her and changed her. I put her on my chest. And she was gone."

Campbell said Isabelle had spent the day Kennedy was born with Hoyle in the hospital. He is accused of fatally shooting her just two days later.

MPD officers located Hoyle's abandoned vehicle at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road. They discovered her body nearby after conducting a search.

The department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital regarding whether any other suspects may be involved in Hoyle's killing and Kennedy's disappearance.

The 2-day-old, 6-pound baby "was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a Wednesday tweet.

On Wednesday afternoon, police announced a search in the 800 block of Island Drive in Memphis on the edge of Harbor Town.

Island Drive faces the eastern side of the Mississippi River.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the newborn's whereabouts to contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.