Tennessee man killed 2-day old baby and her mother, charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man lured the mother of his 2-day old daughter to a location in Memphis, shot the woman, and tossed the baby into the water off a boat ramp near the Mississippi River, police said.

Brandon Isabelle was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering or fabricating evidence, police said.

Online court records did not show if Isabelle had a lawyer Thursday to speak on his behalf about the charges.

Isabelle was arrested after Danielle Hoyle, 27, was found shot to death near an abandoned car in Memphis late Tuesday.

According to a police affidavit, Isabelle told officers he lured Hoyer to the location where her body and the car were found and shot her.

Isabelle, 25, told police he took the baby, identified as Kennedy Hoyle, drove to Mud Island on the Mississippi River and tossed the child into the water at a boat ramp, the affidavit said. Isabelle then threw the gun used in the woman's killing into the river at a separate location nearby, police said.

Authorities have not found the child but evidence suggests she is dead, Memphis police said on Twitter.