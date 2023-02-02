Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man convicted on over 20 counts of child sexual abuse

Police followed tip that revealed three juveniles were sexually abused over nearly a decade

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Pennsylvania jury found a Harrisburg man guilty on Wednesday of more than 20 charges of child sex abuse, which included rape and sexual intercourse.

Anthony Beckem Jr., 34, was convicted of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 16 and attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Anthony Beckem Jr., of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was found guilty by a jury of over 20 counts of child sex abuse.

Anthony Beckem Jr., of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was found guilty by a jury of over 20 counts of child sex abuse. (Cumberland County District Attorney's Office)

He was also convicted of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of involuntary sexual deviate intercourse, strangulation, incest of a minor, aggravated indecent assault, three counts of corruption of minors, four counts of indecent assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack’s office said police received a tip that Beckem was abusing multiple children sexually.

After an investigation, detectives discovered Beckem had sexually abused three juveniles over nearly a decade.

Inside a courtroom with gavel in plain view. 

Inside a courtroom with gavel in plain view.  (iStock)

"We are pleased with the verdict and thankful for the jury’s attentiveness during trial," McCormack said. "Thank you to the Hampden Township Police Department for their hard work and diligent investigation. I’d also like to commend senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski for her prosecution of the case."

Judge Christylee L. Peck set Beckem’s bail at $1 million following the trial, and he is expected to be sentenced on May 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.