Pennsylvania man charged with threatening to inject women with AIDS, heroin during carjackings

A Pennsylvania man is accused of threatening to use a syringe to inject women with AIDS or heroin during carjackings, prosecutors said.

Kevin O’Connell, 40, is facing two counts of robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, among other charges.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says the most recent carjacking happened last Friday in Bristol Borough. Police responded to a car theft in progress that morning at the 200 block of Commerce Circle.

Witnesses told officers that a man stole an 83-year-old woman’s 2007 Toyota Camry. The victim told officers that O’Connell came up to her window and asked for money. After she refused, he forced his way inside his car, claimed he had AIDS and threatened to inject her, according to a criminal complaint.

O’Connell got hold of the keys and threw the woman out of the vehicle, police said. She suffered injuries to her arm and leg, according to the criminal complaint. The next day, officers tracked down the woman’s vehicle and arrested the suspect.

Investigators have linked O’Connell to a stolen vehicle from March. The victim told police that a suspect had approached her and told her: "I’m a heroin addict, and I have a needle, get out of the car." Police later recovered the stolen vehicle and took DNA swabs which returned a match for O’Connell.