Pennsylvania man allegedly used fireplace poker in attack that killed wife: report

A Pennsylvania man is accused of brutally killing his wife and police said he gave a detailed account of the assault that involved a fireplace poker and knife, a report said.

Police in Plymouth told Fox 56 that Daniel Barrett, 40, was "emotional and excited" when he arrived at the precinct Tuesday to say that he had killed his wife. He believed that she had been cheating on him, police said, according to the report.

The bloodied body of Mary Susan Barrett, his wife, was located in the house with a hole in her skull, the report said.

Daniel Barrett allegedly told cops that they got into an argument and he blacked out. He allegedly said he came to while standing over her with the fireplace poker, the report said. He allegedly hit her again. Police said at one point the fireplace poker got "entangled" with her body, according to the report.

Police said he bludgeoned her with the poker and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife, Citizens Voice, a local newspaper, reported.

After the alleged assault, he washed off his face and heard her make a sound, so he moved the body in the home’s basement where it stayed for two days, police said, according to the paper.

The paper reported that Daniel Barrett was charged with criminal homicide and he was denied bail.