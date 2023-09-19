Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania eases voter registration process when residents renew driver’s license

PA drivers would be automatically prompted to a voter registration form when renewing their license

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration said starting Tuesday it is making it easier for someone to register to vote when they are getting or renewing a driver's license in Pennsylvania.

Under the new format, prompts on the computer screens in driver’s license centers will take the user to a template to register to vote. That leaves it up to them to choose not to register. Previously, prompts on the computer screen first asked the user whether they wanted to register to vote.

Twenty-three other states and Washington, D.C., already have varying models of what is called "automatic voter registration," according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

WISCONSIN REPUBLICANS PASS REDISTRICTING REFORM PLAN, GOV. EVERS CALLS IT ‘BOGUS’ 

Josh Shapiro speaks

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania has implemented a new "automatic voter registration" process similarly used in 23 other states and Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Shapiro administration said it does not need legislation or regulation to make the change at driver’s license centers.

There are currently 8.6 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, according to information from the state Department of State. More than 10 million Pennsylvanians out of 13 million total are at least 18 years old, the minimum legal age to vote, according to U.S. Census figures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

States have been required to offer voter registration at driver’s license centers since Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act in 1993.

Researchers from the Public Policy Institute of California, the University of Southern California and the University of California-Berkeley concluded in a 2021 study that automatic voter registration increased registration by several percentage points in states where it was in effect, and boosted the number of people actually voting by more than 1%.