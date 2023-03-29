Pennsylvania DA hopeful that discovered remains belong to restaurant owner who went missing in 2017: 'closure'

Old Forge, Pennsylvania, investigators discovered human remains on Tuesday and are hopeful they are those of a restaurant owner who went missing in 2017.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell’s office announced the discovery of human remains on Facebook on Tuesday, addressing concerns from the public about a significant law enforcement presence in the Connell’s Patch section of Old Forge.

In the post, the DA’s office said the activity was related to the active investigation into the disappearance of Robert Baron Sr. in 2017.

According to the DA’s Facebook posts, Baron’s family became concerned when he did not show up to work at the family’s Old Forge business, Ghigiarelli’s Pizza on Jan. 26, 2017.

The family told investigators Baron had a consistent routine, so when he did not show up for work, it was unusual, and they reported him missing to the Old Forge Police Department.

Officers who arrived at the restaurant immediately noticed that an altercation occurred inside, leading them to believe he was likely the victim of a homicide.

"While we are hopeful that they are the remains of Robert Baron Sr., we will have to await DNA testing to confirm the identity," Powell said. "I have spoken with the Baron family and remain hopeful that we can provide them with the closure they deserve. The search will continue for as long as it takes to make sure we have left no stone unturned."

With the assistance of the Old Forge Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and FBI, Powell said, unexplored investigative avenues involving recent advancement in forensic technology will be pursued.

The investigation remains active, and the DA encourages anyone with information about Baron’s disappearance to come forward.

Tips can be left anonymously on a designated hotline at 570-963-6311 or by emailing lackawannada@lackawannacounty.org.