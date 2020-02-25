Pennsylvania college student survives 80-foot fall during hike at national park

A Pennsylvania college student is lucky to be alive after plunging 80 feet off a cliff while on a hike at a local state park, reports say.

Jocie Van Kirk, a 21-year-old student at Slippery Rock University in Butler County, was on a walk with friends at McConnells Mill State Park Sunday afternoon when the group decided to explore off the trail in a “dangerous” area that usually requires ropes and other safety equipment, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing park officials.

Van Kirk was walking on what was described as a sloped rock when she reportedly lost her footing and fell 15 to 20 feet before hitting a tree, which propelled her down another 25 to 30 feet, where she hit a patch of dirt. According to the report, she then fell another 15 feet into a creek below.

First responders arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. She was then airlifted to the closest hospital in Pittsburgh.

In a Twitter account appearing to belong to the student, Van Kirk claims she “wasn’t drunk or high” or even distracted on her phone.

“I’ve hiked this trail before and this time an accident just occurred, which happens, unfortunately,” her post read.

Van Kirk said she sustained fractures in her back, neck and pelvis and might still require surgery depending on the extent of her injuries. She said she does not have a timeline as to when she will be released from the hospital.

“I know I am strong enough to make it through this and I am just so grateful that I am still alive and my injuries aren’t as severe as they could’ve been,” Van Kirk wrote.