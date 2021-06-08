Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam goes on lockdown over ‘security’ incident

A possible "security" threat at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam put the Hawaiian military base on lockdown late Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The lockdown reportedly went into effect around 10 a.m. local time

In a news release obtained by Hawaii News Now, a digital news organization made up of two local TV stations owned by Gray TV, the base said there had been a "potential security incident about Joint Base Pearl Harbor. It did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

"All hands are directed to shelter in place north of South Avenue and west of North Avenue. At this time all gates to the installation have been secured. All vehicles should limit their travel on the roadways, and yield to responding emergency vehicles."

The base later tweeted that its gates "have been secured" and it will provide additional details when they become available.

All tours, meanwhile, at the USS Arizona Memorial were temporarily suspended.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.