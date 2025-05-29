Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Peaceful Maryland community upended after human remains found in burnt vehicle

Anne Arundel County police investigate suspicious death after Memorial Day weekend vehicle fire

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Thieves crash truck in Maryland grocery store

Police in Germantown, Maryland looking for would-be thieves who crashed into a grocery store before a robbery attempt.

A chilling discovery made over Memorial Day weekend in the quiet town of Davidsonville, Maryland, a short ride from the state's upscale Eastern Shore, has confounded the community. 

On the night of May 24, Anne Arundel County Police and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of 600 West Central Avenue in the tiny town, according to a press release. 

Davidsonville is located 25 miles east of Washington, D.C., in the Annapolis area. 

A two-lane street in Davidsonville, Maryland

A street that runs through historic Davidsonville, Maryland. (Google Maps)

POLICE TAKE DOWN STABBING, ARSON SUSPECT AT MARYLAND'S NATIONAL HARBOR

After extinguishing the engulfed vehicle, police say they found human remains inside. They are treating the death as "suspicious" and working to identify the victim as well as the cause of the vehicle fire. 

The human remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. 

sailboats in a harbor in annapolis maryland on a clear day

View of boats anchored in Spa Creek in the historic colonial city of Annapolis, Maryland, not far from Davidsonville. (Getty Images )

MARYLAND FUNERAL HOME MASS SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 1 DEAD, 9 INJURED

Anne Arundel County police spokesman Justin Mulcahy told WJZ News that police are investigating people who were in the area of the business around the time of the car fire, and those who frequented the store. He also asked the public to come forward with information.

"Certainly, any surveillance footage would be part of the investigation as well, or anything we can gather to assist our case right now," he said. 

Anne Arundel County Police Department police cruiser

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the Davidsonville death. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Fox News Digital reached out to Anne Arundel County Police.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.