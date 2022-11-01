Expand / Collapse search
California
Paul Pelosi attack: David DePape was on 'suicide mission' during alleged attack, targeted other politicians

DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack, David DePape, charged with attempted murder and assault

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt provides details on the assault against Paul Pelosi on "Special Report with Bret Baier."

David DePape, the suspect accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was on a "suicide mission" when he allegedly carried out the attack, according to court documents.

Court documents filed on Tuesday state that DePape, 42, plotted to target other federal and California elected officials.

David Depape is shown in Berkeley, California, on Dec. 13, 2013.

David Depape is shown in Berkeley, California, on Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

DePape faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco on Oct. 28 and beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer, resulting in injuries that forced the House speaker's husband to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture in addition to other injuries.

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.