Paul Pelosi attack: David DePape was on 'suicide mission' during alleged attack, targeted other politicians

David DePape, the suspect accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was on a "suicide mission" when he allegedly carried out the attack, according to court documents.

Court documents filed on Tuesday state that DePape, 42, plotted to target other federal and California elected officials.

DePape faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco on Oct. 28 and beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer, resulting in injuries that forced the House speaker's husband to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture in addition to other injuries.

This is a developing story.