Paul Pelosi attacker told investigators he planned to break House Speaker's 'kneecaps': affidavit

David DePape, the 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada accused of breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week and attacking her husband with a hammer, allegedly wanted to hold the congresswoman hostage and threatened to break "her kneecaps" if he caught her lying, according to court documents.

San Francisco police arrived at the home and encountered Paul Pelosi, 82, and DePape struggling over a hammer. After the officers ordered them to drop the weapon, DePape allegedly seized control of it and swung it into Pelosi’s skull.

Police recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom, found glass broken at the rear of the house, tape, rope, gloves and a journal, according to the FBI affidavit.

Before Pelosi was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery on a fractured skull, he told police from the ambulance that he had never seen DePape before and that the intruder showed up in his bedroom around 2:30 a.m. demanding to talk to "Nancy" – the House Speaker.

The lawmaker’s husband told DePape that his wife was out, and DePape allegedly decided to wait for her to return.

"Pelosi stated that his wife would not be home for several days, and then DePape reiterated that he would wait," according to the affidavit.

Pelosi "was able to go into the bathroom" and call 911.

DePape later told investigators about his plan to hold Speaker Pelosi against her will and interrogate her, according to the affidavit.

"DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her," the affidavit reads. "If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps.’"

DePape was allegedly "certain" that she would lie and described her as the "leader of the pack" of Democratic Party members who told unspecified "lies."

"DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress that there were consequences to actions," the affidavit continues.

DePape also allegedly admitted to breaking into the home, using the hammer to shatter a glass door and surprising Paul Pelosi in his bedroom. He also allegedly confessed to cracking the 82-year-old's skull.

An Immigrations and Customers Enforcement source told Fox News Monday that DePape is in the U.S. illegally after a "longtime" visa overstay.

He was born in Canada and emigrated to the U.S. about 20 years ago.

However, DePape told San Francisco police that "much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender," according to the affidavit.

DePape now faces federal charges and up to 50 years in prison according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

"DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison," the office said in a statement Monday afternoon. "DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

