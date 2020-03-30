Parris Island boot camp closed to new recruits for weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

The Marine Corps will not accept new recruits at Parris Island for at least two weeks, according to a report, after more than 20 people tested positive for coronavirus.

“The preservation of our Marines, recruits and their families is the highest priority for Marine Corps Recruiting during this national emergency,” said Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps. “With that in mind, we’ve paused this week’s shipping of new recruits to Parris Island and will revise our overall shipping plan to ensure we are able to meet the Nation’s needs while protecting its next generation of Marines.”

The current COVID-19 cases at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, South Carolina, include drill instructors and recruits.

The Marine Corps said recruit training will continue as planned for the poolees already there; recruits should stay in close contact with recruiters for any changes to planned ship dates.

"Just like everywhere, we're seeing an increase in cases because this is a pandemic," Capt. Bryan McDonnell said. "We're still combating it."

The U.S. surpassed 125,000 cases and about 43 percent of those are in New York state.