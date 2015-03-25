Paroled rapist missing in California, making threats, police say

A paroled rapist has been reported missing in Southern California after he cut off his GPS monitoring device, and authorities say he's been harassing the family of his elderly victim with threatening and obscene phone calls.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports officials recently lost track of 55-year-old Dennis Michael McKenzie when he cut off his locator beacon. He has a history of spending time in Lake Arrowhead, Long Beach, Palm Springs and Los Angeles County.

McKenzie was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping an 80-year-old woman in 2004. He was paroled to a halfway house in Long Beach and registered as a sex offender.

Authorities say McKenzie has made more than 50 calls to the victim's family.