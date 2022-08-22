Parkland school shooter’s sister recalls difficult childhood, says mom smoked crack, drank while pregnant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Testifying Monday on behalf of her brother, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Danielle Woodard recalled her tumultuous upbringing as her mother became consumed by drugs and alcohol.

Woodard, who is Cruz’s half-sister, said she lived with her mom, Brenda, as a child and "numerous" others including her grandmother, Dorothy, and foster care.

Woodward is now living at Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center where she is awaiting trial for allegedly car-jacking a 72-year-old woman in January 2020.

Holding back tears, and visibly nervous, Woodard recalled in horrific detail, her traumatic childhood. She said as a pre-teen she watched her mother regularly drink alcohol, smoke crack cocaine, and prostitute herself. She also recalled at least one instance, where her mom made her pee in a cup to pass a drug test during probation.

FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ THINKS HE'S GOING TO GET OUT OF PRISON

Woodward told jurors that her mom put her addiction before herself, her half-brother Nikolas, or her other son, Zachary. Asked overall how Brenda was as a mother, Danielle replied with one word: "horrible."

Her testimony reiterated Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeil’s opening statements that Cruz’s brain "is broken," as she tried to convince the jury for life in prison instead of the death penalty.

Cruz is standing trial for the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder.

For Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's lead attorney, his Valentine's Day 2018 massacre of 17 people didn't begin when he stepped into a building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors concluded their case Aug. 4. There had been a two-week hiatus so some jurors could deal with personal issues and the lawyers with some legal ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.