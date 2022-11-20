Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'

The parents of Idaho university murder victim Kaylee Goncalves said it will take authorities "a lot" of time to process the mountain of evidence they have collected amid the homicide investigation that left four students fatally stabbed last week.

"They're telling us that there's so much evidence that it's going to take a lot of time to process it all," Steve Goncalves said Saturday on Fox News’ "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" . "This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy."

The killer "made a mess. And there's a mess there. And they're gonna have to go through that point by point and that's going to take a lot of time. That's why they reached out to other facilities to help them with that lab work," the grieving dad added.

Kaylee and her University of Idaho roommates, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were fatally and brutally stabbed while sleeping last Sunday morning between 3 and 4 a.m. in Moscow, Idaho, according to authorities.

Two other roommates were in the home on King Road during the murders but are not considered suspects in the case, according to authorities.

Moscow police said Saturday evening that a 911 call was made at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday from "one of the roommates’ cell" phones.

Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mom, told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones that authorities brought in a mobile unit to help process evidence, which will likely expedite the investigation.

"Hopefully, [authorities are] reaching out to other DNA processing type of companies such as like 23andMe to get involved. They have not confirmed they have DNA from this person. They just said that they have a ton of evidence. And evidently today with new task force, the new FBI Task Force on site, and… Idaho State Police, they said that they were able to pull a ton of evidence from the house today, and they're processing that. It just takes time."

Mogen and Goncalves were seen at a food truck shortly before their deaths and were then taken home by a "private party," according to police. Authorities originally said that the two young women were taken home by a rideshare service, but have since corrected that information.

Police said Saturday that they investigated the driver who took Mogen and Goncalves home, but "do not believe he is involved in this crime."

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us .

