Paralegal's body found in bathtub at prominent Philly lawyer's home

Police are investigating after the body of a 26-year-old paralegal was found in a bathtub in the upscale home of a well-know Philadelphia attorney.

MyFoxPhilly.com reports a maintenance man found the body of Julia Law around 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the home of Charles Peruto Jr. Law worked at Peruto's firm at the time of her death.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious at this time, and a source tells MyFoxPhilly.com Peruto told investigators he was away from his home when the body was discovered.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's cause of death.

