Palestinian immigrant convicted of second murder-for-hire plot hatched from North Carolina cell

A Palestinian immigrant was convicted by a federal jury in North Carolina of plotting to arrange the murders of three people by his fellow inmates after having pleaded guilty to having tried to murder others, authorities said Friday.

Nahro Sudoi Innab, 70, of Rocky Mount, N.C., was found guilty of three counts of making an interstate call in a murder-for-hire scheme, the Justice Department said.

"This Palestinian immigrant came here to take advantage of the American dream, but he has repeatedly tried to hire thugs to murder his perceived enemies," said Ellis Boyle, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Innab was sitting in jail waiting to start his prison term in a separate murder-for-hire plot when he tried to pay off other inmates $10,000 to kill three men.

The intended victims were Rocky Mount small business owners, federal prosecutors said. A cooperating defendant informed the FBI of the plot and captured an audio recording of Innab’s murderous plan.

"Even after being federally charged, arrested, and pleading guilty to a murder for hire plot, Nahro Innab continued his demented and dangerous plans," said James C. Barnacle Jr., the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina.

Barnacle said a coordinated law enforcement effort thwarted the multiple murder plots, adding that Innab will be "safely behind prison bars for years to come."

Innab faces up to 30 years in prison for the new crimes.