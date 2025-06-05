Second missing hiker found dead in Maine as authorities conclude massive search operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second hiker who had been missing since Sunday was found dead in Maine on Wednesday, according to Baxter State Park officials.

Tim Keiderling, 58, and his daughter Esther Keiderling, 28, both of Ulster Park, New York, left the Abol Campground on Sunday morning to hike to the summit of the mile-high Mount Katahdin. They were last seen alive around 10:15 a.m. that day.

Their family became worried for their safety after they could not contact the pair on Sunday night, according to The Bangor Daily News.

"With heavy hearts, we must share the sorrowful news that, on June 4 at around 1:00 p.m., search teams discovered the body of Esther Keiderling in a wooded area of Katahdin’s Tableland," the officials said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

"We understand that many of our social media followers share in our profound sadness for the family and friends of Tim and Esther Keiderling," the post continued. "We appreciate your support for their loved ones and the members of the search teams during this incredibly difficult time."

Tim Keiderling's body was recovered Tuesday in the Tablelands area of Katahdin, according to Baxter State Park officials.

"No one has had a brother like mine," his brother, Joe Keiderling, said in a statement to WMTW-TV after his body was found. "Tim lived exuberantly. He loved life, loved people, loved God. He was a storyteller like no one I've known with a rich sense of humor."

The park officials offered condolences to the Keiderling family and their friends.

After park authorities found their car still parked in a day-lot on Monday morning, an all-out search was launched.

A team of 25 Maine Game Wardens, four Maine Game Warden K9 teams, 21 Baxter State Park Rangers, Maine Association for Search and Rescue members and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs teams, along with Maine Forest Service Helicopters and Maine Army National Guard Helicopters were deployed as part of the search.

Baxter State Park Director Kevin Adam said the weather conditions on Sunday, when the pair went missing, were "freezing rain, fog, and some snow," according to The Bangor Daily News.

