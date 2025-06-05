Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Missing Persons

Second missing hiker found dead in Maine as authorities conclude massive search operation

A father and daughter from New York disappeared during difficult weather conditions on Mount Katahdin Sunday

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
California missing hiker body found at base of waterfall: police Video

California missing hiker body found at base of waterfall: police

Caroline Meister, 30, was reported missing Monday night after she failed to return from her hike. Her body was found on Friday, Mar. 22. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second hiker who had been missing since Sunday was found dead in Maine on Wednesday, according to Baxter State Park officials. 

Tim Keiderling, 58, and his daughter Esther Keiderling, 28, both of Ulster Park, New York, left the Abol Campground on Sunday morning to hike to the summit of the mile-high Mount Katahdin. They were last seen alive around 10:15 a.m. that day. 

Their family became worried for their safety after they could not contact the pair on Sunday night, according to The Bangor Daily News.

Tim and Esther Keiderling selfie with mountain behind them

A photo of Tim Keiderling and his daughter Esther distributed during a search for the pair on Mt. Katahdin. (Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

FOX NEWS' MIKE TOBIN COMPLETES RISKY EVEREST CLIMB AND SHARES DETAILS OF HIGH-STAKES SUMMIT

"With heavy hearts, we must share the sorrowful news that, on June 4 at around 1:00 p.m., search teams discovered the body of Esther Keiderling in a wooded area of Katahdin’s Tableland," the officials said in a Wednesday Facebook post. 

"We understand that many of our social media followers share in our profound sadness for the family and friends of Tim and Esther Keiderling," the post continued. "We appreciate your support for their loved ones and the members of the search teams during this incredibly difficult time."

Tim Keiderling's body was recovered Tuesday in the Tablelands area of Katahdin, according to Baxter State Park officials.

"No one has had a brother like mine," his brother, Joe Keiderling, said in a statement to WMTW-TV after his body was found. "Tim lived exuberantly. He loved life, loved people, loved God. He was a storyteller like no one I've known with a rich sense of humor."

A search party circled up receiving instructions wearing orange and camouflage clothing

A search party gathered to look for Tim and Esther Keiderling, who went missing on Sunday, Jun. 1, 2025.  (Baxter State Park)

ALASKA MAN SURVIVES BEING PINNED FACE-DOWN BY 700-POUND BOULDER IN CREEK AFTER HELP FROM HIS WIFE

The park officials offered condolences to the Keiderling family and their friends. 

After park authorities found their car still parked in a day-lot on Monday morning, an all-out search was launched. 

A team of 25 Maine Game Wardens, four Maine Game Warden K9 teams, 21 Baxter State Park Rangers, Maine Association for Search and Rescue members and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs teams, along with Maine Forest Service Helicopters and Maine Army National Guard Helicopters were deployed as part of the search.

weathered sign at Baxter Peak

A weathered sign at Baxter Peak marks the elevation of Katahdin at 5,267 feet. The Knife Edge is a 1.1 mile stretch from Pamola Peak to Baxter Peak. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baxter State Park Director Kevin Adam said the weather conditions on Sunday, when the pair went missing, were "freezing rain, fog, and some snow," according to The Bangor Daily News. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Baxter State Park officials. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.