2 camping in Michigan on remote wilderness island are found dead

Two campers were found dead Sunday at a national park on a remote island in the middle of Michigan’s Lake Superior, authorities said.

Rangers were alerted around 4 p.m. that two people were dead at a backcountry campground within Isle Royale National Park, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Tuesday.

Two rangers hiked 11 miles to the campground overnight and arrived early Monday morning. NPS said the rangers confirmed the two deaths.

The identities of the two campers, along with their causes of death, were not immediately known, according to NPS.

Additional ground and aviation personnel responded to the campground Monday as authorities continue to investigate the deaths.

No further information was immediately available.

Visitors can only access the remote park by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft, according to the NPS website. The park offers experiences for backpackers, hikers, boaters, paddlers and divers.

Extreme weather keeps the park closed from Nov.1 through April 15.