©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

National Parks

2 camping in Michigan on remote wilderness island are found dead

Identities, causes of death remain unknown as investigation continues at remote Lake Superior island

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Two campers were found dead Sunday at a national park on a remote island in the middle of Michigan’s Lake Superior, authorities said.

Rangers were alerted around 4 p.m. that two people were dead at a backcountry campground within Isle Royale National Park, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Tuesday.

Two rangers hiked 11 miles to the campground overnight and arrived early Monday morning. NPS said the rangers confirmed the two deaths.

The identities of the two campers, along with their causes of death, were not immediately known, according to NPS.

aerial view of Isle Royale National Park

Isle Royale is only open six months of the year due to extreme weather. The remote wilderness island is only accessible by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft. (NPS / Paul Brown, File)

Additional ground and aviation personnel responded to the campground Monday as authorities continue to investigate the deaths.

a view of trees and water from a lookout at Isle Royale National Park

Rangers hiked 11 miles overnight to confirm the deaths of two campers at Isle Royale National Park. (NPS, File)

No further information was immediately available.

Visitors can only access the remote park by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft, according to the NPS website. The park offers experiences for backpackers, hikers, boaters, paddlers and divers.

Campers standing on rocks at Isle Royale National Park

Isle Royale National Park offers experiences for backpackers, hikers, boaters, paddlers and divers. (Ellen Creager, Detroit Free Press, File)

Extreme weather keeps the park closed from Nov.1 through April 15. 