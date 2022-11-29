Oxford school shooting: Crumbley parents’ trial delayed after appeal

The Michigan Supreme Court has delayed the criminal trial for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teen who killed four students at his Michigan high school last year.

The court ordered the state appeals court to hear an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley on Tuesday – a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School. The trial had been set for January.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, killed four students and injured six more plus a teacher. He has since pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism and is awaiting sentencing.

The teen's parents were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, having been accused of ignoring their son’s mental health needs and making a gun accessible at home.

ETHAN CRUMBLEY PLEADS GUILTY TO CHARGES

Defense lawyers have argued that the Crumbleys couldn’t have known what their now 16-year-old son was planning and therefore cannot be held criminally responsible for his independent acts.

MICHIGAN BOY, 10, THREATENED TO SHOOT UP SCHOOL LIKE OXFORD SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY: REPORT

"The Crumbleys did not counsel EC in the commission of the school shooting or act jointly with EC in any way," attorney Shannon Smith said in a court filing, using Ethan Crumbley's initials. "To the contrary, the Crumbleys had no knowledge that their son intended to commit multiple homicides."

The Supreme Court said the appeal is limited to whether there was "sufficient evidence of causation" to send the Crumbleys to trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jury selection in Oakland County court had been scheduled for Jan. 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.