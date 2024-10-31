Owner of famous 'Conjuring' house arrested for alleged DUI after police chase in Rhode Island: video

Police in Rhode Island released bodycam footage of the alleged DUI arrest of the owner of the home used in the horror movie "The Conjuring."

On Monday, just after 9 p.m., Burrillville Police noticed a white Lexus driving recklessly.

The driver of the vehicle, who police identified as Jacqueline Nunez, was seen on video leading officers on a chase through several different streets in town before finally coming to a stop.

Officers can be heard yelling, "Driver, show us your hands!"

Police approached her vehicle while repeatedly asking Nunez to turn off the car.

The police report, obtained by WJAR, states that officers smelled an overwhelming odor of alcohol on Nunez's breath.

The report also indicated that Nunez had "bloodshot and glassy eyes."

"You’re boring me, ok, I’m following your finger," Nunez said as the sobriety test begins.

"We gotta get through this test… I know I'm ‘boring you,' but," the officer responds before Nunez interrupts him.

"And I know I'm passing with flying colors, so continue your test," Nunez says while shaking her finger at the officer.

The officer then tells her to stop moving and to not move her head.

Nunez is then seen rolling her eyes and saying "whatever."

The officer then has Nunez continue the field sobriety test. She claims she only had "a couple drinks."

"I had a couple drinks and I live in the conjuring house," Nunez tells the officers.

Nunez then asked officers if they normally handcuff people who drank a few manhattans.

"Why are there multiple officers pulling up behind me because I had a couple of drinks?," Nunez asked.

Police noted that Nunez also was wearing her "conjuring house" sweatshirt, and repeatedly laughed during the field sobriety tests.

Nunez was issued a citation for DUI and reckless driving, in addition to other traffic violations.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Burrillville Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.