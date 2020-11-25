Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published
Last Update 47 mins ago

Over 100 senior citizens in Delray Beach received free turkeys

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Delray Beach Police in Florida teamed up with a group of local nonprofits to giveaway free turkeys to more than 100 senior citizens.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
How are Hollywood stars celebrating Thanksgiving?Video

How are Hollywood stars celebrating Thanksgiving?

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin is joined by celebrities to discuss their plans and what they are grateful for in 2020.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Delray Beach Police in Florida teamed up with a group of local nonprofits to give away free turkeys to more than 100 senior citizens.

"Normally, we would have had a big dinner for the senior citizens in-person at Pompey Park," Chief Javaro Sims said in a statement to Fox News. "But because of COVID-19, we couldn't do it this year.  Handing out the Thanksgiving baskets was the best way we could say thank you to our seniors." 

AMERICA TOGETHER: UPLIFTING IMAGES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The department said they handed out "100 Turkeys in all, with plenty of sides,” Tuesday morning, Ted White, the department’s spokesman, told Fox News. “Most of the recipients are part of the senior program at Pompey Park. We also gave turkeys to other seniors citizens in the community.”

Fox Nation looks at the true story of ThanksgivingVideo
Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.