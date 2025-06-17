Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Over 100 looters ransack AutoZone in possible LA street takeover

Mob descends on Los Angeles AutoZone store in shocking repeat attack

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
Massive mob leaves Los Angeles Autozone store ransacked, destroyed Video

Massive mob leaves Los Angeles Autozone store ransacked, destroyed

An Autozone store in South Los Angeles was broken into and looted by a massive crowd Monday morning, marking the second time in nearly one year the location was targeted in a possible street takeover. (KTTV)

A massive mob of looters stormed and ransacked an AutoZone store in southern Los Angeles early Monday morning in a possible street takeover that resulted in significant damage and merchandise losses. 

A crowd of more than 100 individuals were seen breaking into the store around 4:00 a.m., Fox 11 Los Angeles reported, citing police and footage from the Citizen app.

"A radio call was generated for a ‘Burglary Suspects There Now’ on the 9800 block of South Hoover Street," the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital. "Comments of the call stated there were approximately 20 suspects removing merchandise from a business."

Individuals ripped open a metal fence, shattered glass and broke display cases to steal merchandise, Fox 11 reported. It remains unclear how much in value was taken during the incident.

Autozone store ransacked and fencing pulled apart

An AutoZone store in Los Angeles was broken into and ransacked early Monday morning. (KTTV)

The suspects involved fled before officers arrived, according to the police. A burglary report was filed, and detectives are now investigating whether the incident had "any connection to a street takeover."

merchandise littered across the road

Stolen merchandise items from a Los Angeles Autozone store were left behind and scattered across the street following a possible street takeover on June 16, 2025. (KTTV)

This is the second time in nearly one year that the same AutoZone store was subjected to a similar looting event stemming from a street takeover, Fox 11 reported.

police arrive to Autozone store

Police arrive at an Autozone store in southern Los Angeles early Monday morning following reports that a massive mob broke into the business. (KTTV)

Police estimated that last year’s incident resulted in $67,000 in merchandise losses, according to the local outlet.  

Following the 2024 incident, security camera footage helped law enforcement in identifying and arresting many of the suspects, the outlet added. 

