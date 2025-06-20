Ousted Dem 'super mayor' charges whopping price tag for tell-all book while dodging legal troubles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The embattled former Chicago suburb "super mayor" has announced her latest business venture as her legal woes continue to pile up following a tumultuous time in office.

Tiffany Henyard, the former Democratic mayor of Dolton, has announced she is peddling a "tell-all" autobiography, titled "Standing on Business."

In a Facebook post, the disgraced politician vowed "the real story is coming" while sharing a link to pre-order the book - which boasts a price tag of $99 and is reportedly the first of a three-part series - from a self-publishing website.

FORMER DEM 'SUPER MAYOR' PLEADS THE FIFTH AFTER FAILING TO PRODUCE PUBLIC RECORDS IN COURT

"From mommy moves to making history, [Henyard] is not just showing up," she wrote. "She’s standing on business."

However, the former mayor’s constituents appeared less than pleased, taking their opinions online to voice their skepticism of Henyard’s latest business venture.

"Still trying to hustle money!" one commenter said in the Dolton Politics Facebook Page.

"Michelle Obama’s bestseller was cheaper than this mess," another poster wrote. "The unmitigated gal!"

SELF-PROCLAIMED DEMOCRATIC 'SUPER MAYOR' ORDERED TO COURT AS SCANDAL-PLAGUED TENURE UNRAVELS

Henyard’s attorneys did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Henyard’s announcement comes as she faces several legal woes stemming from her time as Dolton mayor and Thornton Township supervisor after her reelection bid proved unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, Henyard pleaded the Fifth in a court hearing over a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from her time at the helm.

"The smear campaign against Tiffany Henyard, which began while she was in office, continues even now that she is out of office," her attorney, Beau Bridley, previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

CRITIC OF EMBATTLED DOLTON, ILLINOIS MAYOR SEES BUSINESS DESTROYED BY ‘SUSPICIOUS’ FIRE: OFFICIALS

Henyard was previously held in contempt of court after she failed to hand over public documents related to the lawsuit. Her attorney subsequently acknowledged the former mayor does not have the requested documents, with an Illinois judge ruling Henyard’s legal team can submit an affidavit in its place.

"The mayor has no document that the plaintiff seeks," Bridley said. "This matter is going to be resolved with a simple affidavit. The whole hearing was much ado about nothing."

The lawsuit was initially filed by the Edgar County Watchdogs Inc. in response to the organization suing Henyard and the Village of Dolton for failing to produce financial records after the documents were requested under federal FOIA laws.

'SUPER MAYOR’ TIFFANY HENYARD SKIPS DOLTON MEETINGS AS CONTROVERSIAL TENURE NEARS QUIET END

"We had little doubt Ms. Henyard would use losing the election as an excuse not to produce the documents," Edward "Coach" Weinhaus, attorney for Edgar County Watchdogs, previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Invoking the Fifth Amendment for a criminal investigation was an added wrinkle. The Watchdogs will keep looking for the documents even if the voters might have inadvertently thrown out the documents with the mayor."

Henyard initially made national headlines in April 2024 after officials in her administration were served with subpoenas from the FBI in response to an alleged corruption investigation, FOX 32 Chicago reported. Henyard, however, was never charged.

In response to the FBI’s investigation, village trustees voted to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightful to investigate Henyard’s spending during her time as mayor, with the meeting spiraling into chaos as Henyard’s supporters clashed with her opponents.

SELF-PROCLAIMED DEMOCRATIC ‘SUPER MAYOR’ ORDERED TO COURT AS SCANDAL-PLAGUED TENURE UNRAVELS

The financial probe reportedly revealed the village’s bank account fell from its initial $5.6 million balance to a $3.6 million deficit.

Earlier this year, Henyard subsequently lost the city’s mayoral primary to Jason House, who was sworn into office in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the same day of her election loss, federal authorities slapped the Village of Dolton with a subpoena demanding records tied to a land development project allegedly tied to Henyard’s boyfriend.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.