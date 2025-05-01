Critic of embattled Dolton, Illinois mayor sees business destroyed by ‘suspicious’ fire: officials

An Illinois business belonging to a vocal critic of an embattled Democratic mayor went up in flames earlier this week in what is being investigated as a "suspicious" incident.

"The fire is suspicious in nature," Dolton Deputy Fire Chief John Calhoun told WGN . "We do have the fire marshal out here currently with our [mutual aid] arson team."

The fire began at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday and was quickly elevated to a three-alarm response. While no one was injured, the building was completely destroyed, FOX 32 Chicago reported .

A smaller fire was also reported at the same location last week, according to WGN.

The location was raided by the Illinois Secretary of State police last year as part of a stolen car investigation, according to WGN. Officials previously told the outlet that 10 of 50 vehicles parked on the property were involved in auto theft investigations, with the owner, Lawrence Gardner, reportedly claiming he uses the facility to rent parking spaces.

The Illinois Secretary of State and Dolton Fire Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Gardner reportedly was a frequent critic of outgoing Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard. Gardner previously claimed he was being retaliated against by Henyard for not offering his support, according to WGN.

Gardner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Henyard, who critics have dubbed the "worst mayor in America," has been the subject of numerous allegations throughout the years. The self-described "super mayor" came under fire last month for failing to show up to four consecutive village board meetings after losing her bid for re-election in February.

In 2024, the FBI served subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall amid ongoing claims of corruption, but Henyard was not served. She has also faced sexual assault allegations and scrutiny surrounding her cancer charity.

Following her loss to Mayor-elect Jason House, authorities issued a federal subpoena after launching a criminal investigation tied to a development project involving land owned by Henyard’s boyfriend, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

House and Henyard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

