US
Published

Orlando police identify family of 5, including kids, killed in murder-suicide

Orlando police say Donovan Michael Ramirez likely murdered his family members, including two children, before killing himself

Danielle Wallace
Danielle Wallace
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Orlando police on Wednesday identified the family of five killed in a shocking murder-suicide. 

The father, 45-year-old Donovan Michael Ramirez, has been identified as the suspect accused of murdering victims Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, inside their home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona before killing himself. 

Officers responded to the home on Lake District Lane at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check and entered the residence to find three adults and two children dead inside.

Police said it appears the killings happened as part of a "domestic violence-related incident."

Orlando police performing a wellness check found a family of five dead inside their home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Orlando police performing a wellness check found a family of five dead inside their home in an apparent murder-suicide. (Fox 35 Orlando)

Authorities said a gun was recovered from the scene, but the medical examiner will still make determinations on each cause and manner of death.

On Wednesday, the department took the opportunity on social media to remind the community of "free resources out there to help you or someone you know that is involved in a domestic violence situation."

Orlando police presence outside house where family of five died in murder suicide.

Orlando police presence outside house where family of five died in murder suicide. (Fox 35 Orlando)

Those resources, which police said are available 24/7, were listed as Harbor House of Central Florida at 407-886-2856; Victim Service Center of Central Florida Inc. at 407-500-HEAL; National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233; and Heart of Florida United Way at 2-1-1.

A large police presence was seen in the neighborhood Tuesday. Neighbors said the family had moved into the home just two months ago.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). 